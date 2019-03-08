'It is not often I am lost for words': Fen cop's search for anonymous person who paid for their meal at fast food restaurant

Photo for illustrative purposes only - A generous member of the public paid for a Fenland police officer's meal at a local fast food restaurant on Wednesday, October 2. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Fenland police officer is looking to identify a generous member of the public who paid for their meal at a fast food restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unnamed officer has released his plea on the force's social media after the kind-hearted citizen paid their bill on Wednesday night (October 2).

The nature of the job and the shift patterns at the police can sometimes leave officers rushing to get food before another call-out comes through.

One person spotted the officer behind them at a drive-through restaurant in the Fens and told the cashier to pay for their meal and the officer's behind.

In the gracious message, the police officer said: "It is not often I am lost for words however, tonight has left me feeling this way.

"I, like so many others, turn up for our shifts not knowing what the next job is going to be or when we will get a meal break."

You may also want to watch:

Speaking of how the night unfolded, they added: "I found myself being able to get something to eat, I popped to a local establishment ordered my food and sat in line like anybody else.

"With cash in my hand I unwound my window to be told by the cashier that the lady in the car in front had actually paid for my meal.

"So taken aback I had to ask her to repeat what she had said. I did not know what to say, I ended up thanking the cashier."

With no way of identifying the person, the officer explained it would be misuse of the computer system to check their registration and ID them that way. They added: "I want to say thank you! Not only for paying and the kind gesture but for genuinely making my week.

"I think I speak for most officers when I say that a small gesture like this goes such a long way in the line of work that we do.

"I hope the person who did this gets to read this message and learns of the gratitude of such a gesture."

One resident said: "What a lovely thing to do. A small gesture but a gift that warmed your heart. Wonderful.

"The entirety of the force are always at hand to assist and care for the public. Many thanks to the kind, thoughtful lady."