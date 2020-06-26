Mystery man pays for elderly woman’s prescription in ‘good deed for the day’

A March man is on the hunt to find the name of the “kind knight” who paid for his wife’s prescription at the pharmacy after she forgot her card’s pin number.

Donald Roberts’ wife, who is in her 80s, was collecting items from Tesco pharmacy on Hostmoor Avenue when the card reader flagged ‘incorrect pin’.

After becoming “embarrassed and flustered”, a young man stepped up and paid for her items – saying it was his ‘good deed for the day’.

Mr Roberts said: “For the past three months my wife and I have had our shopping done for us by very kind-hearted neighbours.

“My wife used her card it came up with incorrect pin, she had obviously forgotten the number having not used the card during this time.

“Naturally, she was embarrassed and flustered.

“Whilst desperately trying to remember her pin number, a young man stepped forward saying ‘this is my good deed for the day’ and promptly used his card to pay the £14 bill!

“The deed was done and nothing remained except to thank him profusely.

“As he did not give his name and the pharmacy could not divulge any personal details of the benefactor, if known, we hope he reads this article.

“We would like him to know that we are making a £14 donation to a Tesco-supported charity, Diabetes UK, with many thanks for his extremely kind knight to the rescue action.”