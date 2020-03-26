Advanced search

Girls leave kind encouraging notes for Tesco employees amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:52 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 26 March 2020

Kind notes left for March Tesco staff who have suffered abuse from angry customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Alison and Karen. Picture: Pollyanna Harvey

Pollyanna Harvey

Staff at a Cambridgeshire supermarket were all smiles after they discovered kind notes of encouragement scattered around their store amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two girls left yellow sticky notes around Tesco at Hostmoor Avenue, March with messages like “you’re doing good” and “you’re the best”.

The notes were discovered when one of the store’s duty managers was compeleting her walk around the store, she found the messages and stuck them in the staff room.

Pollyanna Harvey, employee, said: “She [the manager] collected the notes and put them on a board in our colleague room for all colleagues to read.

“We felt this was such an uplift for us, as we have had abuse from customers, regarding restrictions etc. It was just lovely to see some appreciation.

“They were made by two very generous, kind little girls. This is the most amazing thoughtful thing ever; god bless you and stay safe all.”

The news comes after one member of staff was assaulted by an angry shopper amid all the COVID-19 outbreak panic buying.

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

