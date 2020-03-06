Advanced search

Concerns over King's Dyke crossing oversight

PUBLISHED: 10:14 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 06 March 2020

Concerns have been raised about the oversight measures in place for the King’s Dyke crossing scheme.This is an aerial view. Picture: CCC

Concerns have been raised about the oversight measures in place for the King's Dyke crossing scheme.This is an aerial view. Picture: CCC

Archant

Concerns have been raised about the oversight measures in place for the King's Dyke crossing scheme.

Liberal Democrat Cllr John Williams has warned a one-party advisory group will mean "there is no critical voice, no critical friend" as the project develops.

He said the same arrangement, with one-party Conservative oversight, was in place for the Ely Bypass project completed in 2018.

In that case costs spiralled by £13 million, taking the final cost to £49 million. Some councillors criticised the decision-making and said the relevant scrutiny committees were not kept informed throughout.

The advisory group for the King's Dyke project, made up of councillors and council officers, receives regular updates from those actively managing the project, on the costs, resource allocations and other key decisions.

The member advisory group has no decision-making powers, according to council papers, but it may make recommendations or bring information to council committees.

The King's Dyke crossing will see a bridge built over the railway line, connecting the A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough. There are currently long delays caused by the wait at the level crossing.

Cambridgeshire County Council's economy and environment committee voted to confirm the governance structure on Thursday (March 5), but three opposition councillors abstained, including Cllr Williams.

"There is no member of the opposition on the member advisory group, and there is no action to the member advisory group to report to this committee," Cllr Williams warned. "We don't seem to have learned anything from the Ely Bypass."

He added: "I think we are going to end up in the same position that we had in the Ely Bypass, we are going to have members on the advisory group for very good reasons, because they want to represent their local communities, but there is no critical voice, no critical friend on that member advisory group.

"And there is nothing in the terms of reference that says that member advisory group should be called to this committee."

Conservative Cllr David Connor, who will be on the advisory group, rejected Cllr Williams' concerns.

"I take exception to that," he said. "I will come back to you.

"We are working with officers with due diligence here to get the best deal we can. Make no mistake about that.

"I think the governance is just about right."

You may also want to watch:

Conservative Cllr Steve Tierney said: "I understand councillor Williams' comments and I think they would be fair comments, but if you look at the people involved I don't think there is anything to worry about.

"Looking at the names on this list I don't think you're going to have a shortage of people willing to call out problems."

The committee's chairman, Conservative Cllr Ian Bates, noted the council's chief executive would also be on the project board.

The council says the project "remains on track". Construction is due to start this December, with completion forecast for December 2022.

The county council has already approved a £30 million budget for the scheme, with £5.6million coming from the council and £24.4million from the Combined Authority. Of that, the county council has already committed or spent a total of £9.25million on the King's Dyke crossing scheme, mostly on land purchases, legal fess and design work.

Member advisory group membership for the King's Dyke crossing project:

Chair Gillian Beasley (chief executive)

Cllr. Steve Count (leader of the council)

Cllr. Roger Hickford (deputy leader)

Cllr. Ian Bates (E&E chairman)

Cllr. Chris Boden (leader of Fenland District Council and divisional county councillor for Whittlesey north)

Cllr. David Connor (divisional county councillor for Whittlesey south)

Steve Cox (executive director, place and economy)

Graham Hughes (service director - highways and transport)

Andrew Preston (assistant director, infrastructure and growth - CCC)

Lee Baldry (team leader major projects - CCC)

Sarah Silk (business partner - communications - CCC)

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Decision to award running of Estover pavilion and sports field to March Town FC the ‘unanimous’ choice of March town councillors

The new Estover playing field in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

£6.6 million shortfall in special educational needs education budget in Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Lewis, Cambridgeshire Service Director for Education

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Decision to award running of Estover pavilion and sports field to March Town FC the ‘unanimous’ choice of March town councillors

The new Estover playing field in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

£6.6 million shortfall in special educational needs education budget in Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Lewis, Cambridgeshire Service Director for Education

Latest from the Cambs Times

Concerns over King’s Dyke crossing oversight

Concerns have been raised about the oversight measures in place for the King’s Dyke crossing scheme.This is an aerial view. Picture: CCC

LETTER: This is how Whittlesey will celebrate VE Day 75

Whittlesey Town Council announces its VE Day 75 plans. Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Stop the squabbling and move on’ says town councillor after hostile reaction to who will run Estover pavilion and playing fields

The new Estover playing field in March, and aside right, the pavilion which is nearing completion. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER

Flood barrier to be installed on Welney Wash Road in 2021 - but it will need to be closed for six to eight weeks

The Environment Agency wants to hear from members of the public as it makes preparations to install a new demountable flood barrier for the Welney Wash Road. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES
Drive 24