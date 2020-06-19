Advanced search

Contractor for £32m Kings Dyke level crossing project on hunt for new recruits

PUBLISHED: 15:16 19 June 2020

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is looking for new recruits to fill a range of roles as it prepares to begin work on the Kings Dyke level crossing project.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is looking for new recruits to fill a range of roles as it prepares to begin work on the Kings Dyke level crossing project. Picture: SUPPLIED

A civil engineering firm appointed to build the £32 million Kings Dyke transport scheme is on the lookout for new recruits as it prepares to begin work on the site.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is seeking applications from local residents to fill a range of roles, such as site agents, sub agents, senior project engineers and a project public liaison officer.

Geraint Thomas, contracts director at Jones Bros, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to work on a significant scheme that is going to benefit the region for years to come.

“The company strives to engage with the local community, creating career opportunities for school leavers through apprenticeships and a range of job vacancies for experienced personnel.”

Mr Thomas said successful candidates will receive “industry-leading training” with “clear career progression opportunities”.

He added: “We are aware of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and we have put measures in place such as risk assessments, social distancing and suitable hygiene and welfare facilities on site.”

Jones Bros was named as the new contractor to the Kings Dyke project last month, led by Cambridgeshire County Council, which involves constructing a new road and bridge over the railway crossing on the A605 at Whittlesey.

For more information, visit https://www.jones-bros.com/careers/current-vacancies/.

