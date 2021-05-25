News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Interview

Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:36 PM May 25, 2021   
Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has received dozens of free gifts for his work on the A605 at Whittlesey

Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has received dozens of free gifts for his work on the A605 at Whittlesey as part of the £32million King's Dyke project.

A traffic management worker, operating traffic lights on the A605 as part of the King’s Dyke project in Whittlesey, has been hailed a “local celebrity”.  

Heath Johnson, who has been working on the Fenland road for just two-and-a-half weeks, has received dozens of freebies by passing motorists.  

From free coffees to a large box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Mr Johnson has been praised for his work on the £32million scheme which will see the creation of a new road and bridge.  

Some residents have even called for the new bridge to be named after Heath for his efforts, keeping the traffic flowing for the last few weeks.  

Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has been in the job for 10 weeks. 

Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has been in the job for 10 weeks.

“It started with people waving and saying thank you to me, so I waved back gave a smile,” said Mr Johnson from Hampton in Peterborough.  

“Firstly, a mum and her daughter pulled up and gave me a Starbucks bag, it had a drink, some cookies and a chocolate inside so I put up a Facebook post to say thank you.”  

Thousands of people saw Heath’s post and proceeded to thank him themselves in the comment section. “Heath should get a pay rise,” said one.  

Mr Johnson added: “Two days later it was raining very heavily and a gentleman pulled up and gave me a Costa coffee and two large cookies. 

Costa Coffees and cookies given to Heath Johnson.

Costa Coffees and cookies given to Heath Johnson.

“Today, a lady pulled up and gave me a box of Krispy Creme doughnuts so I put up another post saying thank you again, people have gone mad about this I can't believe it myself.” 

One resident said: “They should name the bridge after you Heath, The Heath Jonson Bridge.” 

Another added: “We love you Heath we do, we love you Heath we do, we love Heath we do, oh Heathy we love you!” 

Krispy Creme doughnuts given to traffic light operator Heath Johnson.

Krispy Creme doughnuts given to traffic light operator Heath Johnson.

Traffic management was a drastic career change for Mr Johnson who worked as a courier driver for years before being furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“Due to covid and being on furlough for so long, I was finding it hard not being at work so looked for a different career which led to traffic management,” he said. 

“All I can say is a big thank you to the people of Whittlesey, not just for the freebies but just for being so friendly to me as they pass.  

“It makes my job so worthwhile.  

Heath Johnson's first freebie at the A605 roadside.

Heath Johnson's first freebie at the A605 roadside.

“Usually when you're working on traffic lights and stopping people going to work or going home you expect people to be angry and upset but it's been the total opposite, they have been amazing to me. 

“Speaking for myself and all the staff at Amberon Traffic Management Peterborough, I'd like to say thank you once again. 

“It’s been a pleasure to get you home or to work safely and quickly. Hopefully I believe the lights are being taken away Friday so hopefully they won't have to see me again.” 

