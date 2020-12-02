Video

King’s Dyke £32 million transport scheme ‘reached two months ahead of schedule’

The King’s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council Archant

The £32 million King’s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey has reached a “key milestone” early - “two months ahead of schedule”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The King�s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council The King�s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council

The first section of earthworks at the much-anticipated project site have been completed quicker than expected, according to developers.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering, who were appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council, began work at the south of the railway line in July.

The early delivery of the embankment, which the road will sit on, removes risk from adverse weather in the winter months delaying the works and the overall programme timetable.

Mayor James Palmer said: “I’m glad to hear that the phase one earthworks have finished two months earlier than anticipated.

The King’s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council The King’s Dyke transport scheme in Whittlesey is two months ahead of schedule, according to developers. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council

“It’s important that these projects are as time and resource efficient as possible, and I hope that the rest of the project will carry on in the same vein.”

The civil engineering contractor will now turn its attention to constructing the two main structures, the bridge over the railway line and Star Pit, as well as the underpass, which will continue the private access to Star Pit.

In addition, the team will start the construction of the embankment on the north side of the railway line using the material that has been stockpiled in advance of the works.

The scheme, which includes a new road and bridge over the Ely to Peterborough railway line, is due open to traffic by December 2022.

The level crossing will be permanently closed as part of the scheme.

Jones Bros construction manager Rhydian Hafal said: “Completing this element of the project two months early is a huge success for the workforce.

“The winter months always come with a risk of bad weather that can delay projects, so for the team to achieve this milestone is fantastic.

“As part of the ground improvement works, which included installing 9,000 vertical drains, the embankment will now enter a six-month settlement period which we will review via the ground settlement monitoring points installed.

“Our focus is now on building the structures as well as progressing the earthworks to the north of the railway to construct this section of the embankment.”

Cambridgeshire County Council highways and transport committee chairman Cllr Ian Bates said: “Achieving this key milestone in the project two months early and ahead of winter is great news.

“Jones Bros are progressing well with this much-needed project and remain on track for the new road and bridge to open to traffic by December 2022.”

For more information, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/kings-dyke