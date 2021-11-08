News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress

John Elworthy

Published: 5:13 PM November 8, 2021
A drone shows – for the first time – how the £32m King’s Dyke crossing is progressing.  

Contractors remain on target to open the crossing on schedule in the latter part of next year.  

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK was appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council to the scheme in Whittlesey. 

The railway bridge, which goes over the Ely to Peterborough railway line on the A605, is the largest structure in the King’s Dyke level crossing scheme. 

In peak periods, the level crossing barrier can be down for between 12 and 23 minutes per hour, resulting in significant delays to traffic.  

The new crossing will bring that misery to an end.  

A key element of late has been piling work at Star Pit which began in September. 

In response to ground investigation work, and to introduce extra stability, Jones Bros designed a new, highly engineered and improved solution to tackle Star Pit and will install a piled wall. 

The new design involves piling 23 metres below ground level and installing a steel reinforcement cage filled with concrete.  

This reinforces Star Pit side walls, allowing the road's embankment to be completed.  

