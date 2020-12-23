Video

Published: 10:06 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:09 AM December 23, 2020

Civil engineering student Lydia Williams who has been completing a work placement on the King’s Dyke level crossing scheme in Whittlesey has bagged a permanent job. - Credit: Ben Davis

A hard-working student completing a placement on the King’s Dyke level crossing scheme has bagged a permanent job after impressing bosses.

Lydia Williams, a civil engineering university student, has been busy working on the £32 million project in Whittlesey on the Ely to Peterborough line.

But now the 22-year-old can look forward to a permanent job with contactors Jones Bros after bosses made the “easy decision” to keep her after graduation.

Her university has timetabled all lectures between Wednesday and Friday so she can continue to work part-time through her final year.

Lydia, who chose civil engineering because she “really loved maths and physics”, applied for an industrial placement with Jones Bros.

“Jones Bros are really keen to teach you everything they know,” she said.

“The company gives you the opportunity to take responsibility very early on and they don’t hold back your development.

“I felt like I was thrown in the deep end quickly, which is great because you learn more.

“The support I received was fantastic and there was always someone who would talk me through the various aspects of the work.

“For example, I was assigned one engineer who was with me around the clock at the outset and then there was another trainee engineer who’d been there a year before me that I could go to as well.

“It was reassuring to know there is a very clear support structure in place.”

“Gaining experience in the industry has made me realise how much there is to learn so it’s really helped me going into my final year at university and naturally understanding the subject.

“I would definitely encourage others to get experience in the industry where possible.

“Civil engineering is not limited to site either as you can carry out office-based placements as well such as planning, consultancy and design.”

Jones Bros is also now sponsoring Lydia’s final year at university.

Geraint Thomas, Jones Bros contracts director, said: “Lydia has done really well.

“Her attitude and the quality of work she demonstrated made it an easy decision to offer her a permanent role with a clear career path to follow.”

Cllr David Connor, one of the local members for the King’s Dyke project, at Cambridgeshire County Council said: “I’m pleased to hear about Lydia’s permanent role and glad King’s Dyke is benefitting from a new generation of civil engineers.

“I hope Lydia is enjoying working in the local area and getting to see how wonderful Fenland is.”

The much-anticipated highways scheme in Whittlesey, being delivered on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council, is due to open to traffic by December 2022.

The level crossing will be permanently closed as part of the redevelopment.