Kirstie & Phil visited Chatteris and Somersham for the first episode of their new series. - Credit: Channel 4

Channel 4's Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have visited Chatteris and Somersham for this week's episode of their series 'Love It or List It'.

The show pits Kirstie against Phil - she attempts to convince the couple to stay in a newly-renovated version of their home, while he tries to convince them to move.

The show is broadcast on Channel 4 at 8pm on Wednesdays, and the latest episode saw Chatteris and Somersham showcased to the nation, as Cambridgeshire gets its moment in the spotlight.

The episode of 'Love It or List It' was part of the programme's 'Brilliant Builds' collection, in which Kirstie and Phil look back on their favourite projects from across the series.

The episode is called Space Wasters, and focuses on two couples in homes in need of a declutter in order to transform their homes.

The duo returned to visit Cambridgeshire, whilst also providing tips and tricks for transforming your own home.