News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Kirstie & Phil visit Chatteris and Somersham for Love It Or List It

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:35 PM February 24, 2022
Updated: 2:50 PM February 24, 2022
Image of Phil Spencer with the couple featured on Love it or List It.

Kirstie & Phil visited Chatteris and Somersham for the first episode of their new series. - Credit: Channel 4

Channel 4's Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have visited Chatteris and Somersham for this week's episode of their series  'Love It or List It'.

The show pits Kirstie against Phil - she attempts to convince the couple to stay in a newly-renovated version of their home, while he tries to convince them to move.

The show is broadcast on Channel 4 at 8pm on Wednesdays, and the latest episode saw Chatteris and Somersham showcased to the nation, as Cambridgeshire gets its moment in the spotlight.

Kirstie and Phil stood either side of the featured couple in Somersham.

The latest episode of Love It or List It will focus on a couple in Somersham and Chatteris. - Credit: Channel 4

The episode of 'Love It or List It' was part of the programme's 'Brilliant Builds' collection, in which Kirstie and Phil look back on their favourite projects from across the series. 

The episode is called Space Wasters, and focuses on two couples in homes in need of a declutter in order to transform their homes.

The duo returned to visit Cambridgeshire, whilst also providing tips and tricks for transforming your own home. 

Chatteris News
Somersham News

Don't Miss

Trees down on Station Road, Melbourn earlier this morning. 

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Two cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A lorry overturned on the A142 at Mepal today as Storm Eunice continues to wreak havoc across Cambridgeshire.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as lorry overturns on A142 in Cambridgeshire amid Storm Eunice

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon