Kit Owen, six times mayor of March, dies suddenly of suspected coronavirus related illness

Opening of Nene Community Rail Partnership. Cllr Kit Owen unveiled the plaque. Archant

Six-time mayor of March Kit Owen has died after a sudden illness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March last year. Mr Owen later lost his seat on the town council and therefore the chance to become mayor for the sixth time. Picture; IAN CARTER Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March last year. Mr Owen later lost his seat on the town council and therefore the chance to become mayor for the sixth time. Picture; IAN CARTER

The 74-year-old died in the early hours of today, just 16 months after finding happiness after marrying for the second time.

His first wife, Beverley, died more than a decade ago and he also suffered a further bereavement with the loss of his daughter, Lisa. His surviving son Jonathan lives in America.

March Town Council Annual Assembly. Left: Mayor Kit Owen and Cllr Bernard Keane with a cheque for March and district talking newspaper. March Town Council Annual Assembly. Left: Mayor Kit Owen and Cllr Bernard Keane with a cheque for March and district talking newspaper.

Mr Owen would, ironically, have been elected mayor for the seventh time last year but the opportunity was lost when he suffered a surprise defeat in the local elections.

One of the first tributes today was from his former political agent Debbie Clark,

Ice Bucket Challenge. March market place. Mayor of March Cllr Kit Owen.Picture: Steve Williams. Ice Bucket Challenge. March market place. Mayor of March Cllr Kit Owen.Picture: Steve Williams.

“So terribly sad to hear that Kit Owen had died from coronavirus,” she tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP my friend. Reunited with your beautiful Bev.”

Kit Owen poses for a wedding day line up in January of last year. Picture: Terry Harris Kit Owen poses for a wedding day line up in January of last year. Picture: Terry Harris

In January last year he surprised friends and council colleagues after marrying his Filipino girlfriend, Aiza.

He told this newspaper at the time: “We have known each other for a very long time and this [marriage] seemed like the best, logical next step for us both.”

Kit was born and brought up in the West Ward of March. He was educated at March Grammar school before working for a local newspaper. He was a statistician in the Royal Air Force both at home and abroad for 12 years.

After pursuing various accounting careers in Spalding and Wisbech, he was then for 23 years employed in local government.

Having served as a councillor for more than 30 years he always had the interests of the town at heart.

One of his lasting achievements will be the successful Estover sports hall project which he had continued to lead on even after losing his seat both on Fenland District Council and March Town Council,

His responsibilities at Fenland Hall had included being a cabinet member for many years and at various times held responsibilities for housing and planning. He was widely praised for the successful transfer of Fenland’s council housing stock to Roddons Housing Association.

In his later years on the district council he took on responsibility for information technology and was for some time chairman of the licensing committee.