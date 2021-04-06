Residents escape kitchen fire after bank holiday blaze
Published: 10:35 AM April 6, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Residents had to be evacuated after a kitchen caught fire in Chatteris.
Crews were called to Millfield Close on Easter Monday (April 5) to find the ground floor kitchen was ablaze.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.39pm, crews from Chatteris, Manea, March and the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Millfield Close.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the ground floor kitchen of a detached house.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 6.30pm.”
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson added: “The property was evacuated when crews arrived.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000
- 2 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 5 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
- 6 Residents escape kitchen fire after bank holiday blaze
- 7 Five year mystery of what happened to modern day slavery victim
- 8 New barriers at Welney Wash delayed until summer 2022
- 9 Traveller funeral did not breach Covid rules confirm police
- 10 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus