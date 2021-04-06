Published: 10:35 AM April 6, 2021

Firefighters were called to a house on Millfield Close, Chatteris (pictured) after a kitchen caught fire. - Credit: Google Maps

Residents had to be evacuated after a kitchen caught fire in Chatteris.

Crews were called to Millfield Close on Easter Monday (April 5) to find the ground floor kitchen was ablaze.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.39pm, crews from Chatteris, Manea, March and the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Millfield Close.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the ground floor kitchen of a detached house.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 6.30pm.”

The spokesperson added: “The property was evacuated when crews arrived.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”