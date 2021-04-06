News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Residents escape kitchen fire after bank holiday blaze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:35 AM April 6, 2021   
Chatteris kitchen catches fire in Easter blaze

Firefighters were called to a house on Millfield Close, Chatteris (pictured) after a kitchen caught fire. - Credit: Google Maps

Residents had to be evacuated after a kitchen caught fire in Chatteris. 

Crews were called to Millfield Close on Easter Monday (April 5) to find the ground floor kitchen was ablaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.39pm, crews from Chatteris, Manea, March and the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Millfield Close. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the ground floor kitchen of a detached house.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 6.30pm.” 

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson added: “The property was evacuated when crews arrived.   

“The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000
  2. 2 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  2. 5 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
  3. 6 Residents escape kitchen fire after bank holiday blaze
  4. 7 Five year mystery of what happened to modern day slavery victim
  5. 8 New barriers at Welney Wash delayed until summer 2022 
  6. 9 Traveller funeral did not breach Covid rules confirm police
  7. 10 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Chatteris News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tesco's store at Hostmoor Avenue, March. Picture: Google Maps

Retail

Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Nisa Local Whittlesey shoplifter caught on CCTV

Crime | Video

‘Prolific thief’ caught on CCTV taking items from shop shelves

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Cosgrave

Peterborough Crown Court

Woman barricades home to protect her from ex-partner

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Brewin Oaks

Fenland District Council

Students will benefit from sale of house and grounds

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus