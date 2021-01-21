Gallery

Published: 2:23 PM January 21, 2021

Hawaii, the British Virgin Islands and Cape Town – to name but three of the world’s hotspots for kitesurfing – can now be added.......Whittlesey.

The floods around the B1040 and Whittlesey Wash has brought out enthusiasts with a passion for this high-flying sport. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Surfing in the Fens may not be everyone’s cup of tea and there’s the hidden danger of overhead cables sometimes to worry about.

But with lockdown firmly in place and the need for some regular exercise, it could prove to the pastime to attract a new group of enthusiasts.

And on the local community Facebook page it seems others agree.

“Could even make it an annual event,” wrote one, the surfing, of course, and not the lockdown.

Others agreed it was “awesome” whilst all agreed it is not a sight they have seen very often on their social distanced country walks.

On a more serious note, the road is likely to remain closed for a little longer.

Latest advice from the Environment Agency is that heavy rain falling over the River Nene catchment area in recent days means the road will remain flooded.

"This flood warning is expected to stay in force throughout this week, until water levels recede,” says the agency.

“Please follow diversionary routes until the local authority re-open the road.”

