Police begin week-long knife crime crackdown following rise across Cambridgeshire

Police are starting a week-long crackdown in knife crime in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Archant Archant

Police officers in Cambridgeshire are staging a week-long knife crime crackdown following a rise in offences across the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The operation aims to take weapons off our streets and will include a ‘knife surrender’ where members of the public can hand in knives without fear of prosecution.

Offences involving possession of a knife in Cambridgeshire rose by 10 per cent in 2019/20 compared to figures from the previous year.

In east Cambridgeshire alone, offences are up by 55 per cent. However, in Fenland, offences are down by 28 per cent.

However, the figure remains below the national average and is in line with a rise in offences across the country.

Inspector Matt Snow said: “Our message next week is clear; please make use of the knife surrender bins next week – you could save a life.

“Knives ruin lives and it’s important we are doing all we can to tackle the issue.

“This amnesty provides us with an excellent opportunity to join with colleagues at other forces across the country to get knives off the streets.”

From Monday, March 23 knives can be handed into police stations in Wisbech, St Neots, Parkside, March, Histon, Cambourne, Sawston and Thorpe Wood.

If members of the public wish to surrender knives outside of normal enquiry office opening times, they are urged to use the yellow phones located outside to enquire if an officer is available to assist them.

You may also want to watch:

Inspector Snow added: “When it comes to knife crime we focus on education as well as prosecution. It’s important that we talk to young people about the dangers of carrying knives and the potentially devastating consequences.

“I’d urge the family and friends of people who carry knives to encourage them to make use of the knife surrender. Even if you feel the person would never actually use the weapon, by getting rid of it you completely eliminate that risk and you could be preventing them from being prosecuted.

“If people don’t make use of the knife surrender and they are found to be carrying a knife in public, they could face a large fine and further prosecution by the courts.

“Remember, if knives aren’t taken out in public they can’t be used.”

It is illegal to:

•Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

•Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade three inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

•Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

•Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife or weapon can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

More information on knife crime is available on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/knifecrime