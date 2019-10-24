Man detained by police in Cambridgeshire city after finding knife in his bag - he claims it was taken from someone who tried to stab HIM

A man was detained after police found a large knife in his bag � the main claims he took it from someone who tried to stab him. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man who took police on a short foot chase was detained after he was found with a large knife in his bag.

The unnamed man was stopped in Peterborough city centre and was 'gently' tackled to the ground by pursuing officers on Thursday, October 24.

He claimed the knife belonged to an attacker who allegedly tried to stab him earlier in the day before he "managed to get the knife off them".

Despite those claims, the man originally tried escaping from police and continued fighting arrest before he was sprayed with an incapacitant spray.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Male in the city centre decided to run from police. A short foot chase by PC Woolf & PC Meadows and he was detained.

"After he was very gently tackled to the ground he informed us that someone tried to stab him earlier and he managed to get their knife off them and its in his bag.

"He was stop searched and arrested for his troubles. He decided to continue fighting so he was sprayed with incapacitant spray.

"He's clearly not the sharpest tool in the box. Nethertheless One more knife off the street... Has 2 FOR 1 cocktails finished?"