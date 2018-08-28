Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27.

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knight’s End Road in March last night (December 27).

Officers along with crews from Cambs Fire & Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service and MAGPAS were called to the scene at 6.13pm.

One driver was cut free from their vehicle by the fire service and both drivers were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

“Did you witness this collision?” said a police spokesman. “We would like to hear from you, please call 101 and quote incident 343 of 27.12.18.”

One person said on social media: “This road is disgusting - there are so many potholes. I live not far from here and am going to start a campaign.”