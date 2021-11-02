Knowles Manea Road Wimblington new factory - earlier this year when it was under construction. - Credit: Archant

St Peter’s Church, Wimblington, has locked horns with Knowles Transport over a new warehouse that was built bigger than originally agreed.

Daniel S J Bayles says that as a parishioner he has been asked to assist the church in response to a bid by Knowles to secure retrospective consent.

“The warehouse has not been built in accordance with the agreed plans,” Mr Bayles told Fenland planners.

“There is concern the warehouse will cause additional flooding to buildings including the church.

“The scale of the building is causing an unacceptable visual impact on the views of the church and war memorial.”

Knowles won an appeal to build the grain store in Manea Road in 2018 after being refused permission by Fenland Council.

Once built, the council spotted changes to the planning permission and Knowles submitted an application to agree what their agent Peter Humphrey described as “minor amendments”.

Not everyone agrees, although Wimblington parish council has no issues with it.

Mr Bayles also feels a drainage scheme is needed to prevent flooding of neighbouring homes.

And he says the church wants Knowles to cover the costs of installation of a pump and ongoing running costs.

“This may include the installation of solar panels to provide electricity,” he adds.

Another resident, Amanda Carlin, says it became clear early on the store was in breach of the drawings allowed by the Secretary of State's Inspectorate.

She says Fenland Council enforcement officers stated that either the building must come down or retrospective planning must be applied for.

“Regardless the construction of the building continued,” she said. “Why then are we not considering a retrospective planning application as the building did not come down? “

She says the warehouse has a visual impact on the Grade 11 listed church and it is much larger than allowed “and could exacerbate the flood risk in the area”.

Neighbour Jerry Smith says the building contravenes the inspection decision notice approved and granted.

Mr Smith says many are perplexed and question that following the enforcement notice the building continued to be erected.

“We are concerned regarding the validity of planning law and its enforcement should an applicant be able to flout the conditions of an approved permission,” he added.































































