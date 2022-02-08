Knowles Transport has launched an apprenticeship scheme for prospective new drivers in a bid to future proof the business and help bring through the next generation.

Knowles will be recruiting a total of six apprentices into the scheme, who will be training for their Class 1 HGV licence.

The LGV category C+E licence will allow the apprentices to drive Knowles’ rigid and articulated vehicles and up to a combined weight of 44 tonnes.

The first two apprentices to join the programme are Marc Gilder, 30 and Paris Wakelen, 24.

Former forklift driver Marc seized the opportunity as a move towards a new career, whilst Paris thought it would be a good route to get into the industry following in the footsteps of family members.

Knowles Transport will be partnering with GTG Training, who have been delivering training courses and apprenticeships in the transport sector for over 30 years.

The programme, which lasts 13 months, will aim to attract the next generation of young drivers into the industry and in turn, provide a steady stream of talent drivers to Knowles Transport.

One of Knowles Transport's new driver apprentices, Paris Wakelen (pictured) is now on the right track to achieve her ambition as a HGV driver. - Credit: Knowles Transport

Alex Knowles, managing director of Knowles Transport, said: “Launching this scheme in partnership with GTG is a significant milestone for Knowles Transport and acts as yet another example of the level of growth the company has undergone in recent years.

“It will future proof the business from a driver recruitment perspective, but will also help mitigate from any fallout from further potential driver shortages.”

Apprentices can apply from the age of 18 and will go to GTG Training prior to the start of their apprenticeship for a 10-day training programme.

The learners will then be inducted on site at Knowles where they’ll learn from the experienced staff there and log their progression on a e-portfolio system while working towards their theory test.

They’ll then go back to GTG for either two five-day courses for C and C+E licences or for a 10-day course and get both licences within one test.

“We recruited GTG Training as we wanted to offer a totally seamless and interactive learning experience for our new apprentices,” said Alex.

“Their expertise in delivering innovative and high-quality apprenticeship programmes namely in the transport and logistics sector, made it an easy decision.”

He added: “We believe in investing in our staff and providing them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in their respective roles.

“That same ethos will be installed in our new apprenticeship programme.”

One of Knowles Transport's new driver apprentices, Marc Gilder (pictured) is pursuing a new career after his last job as a forklift driver. - Credit: Knowles Transport



