Knowles Transport deny that their building at Manea Road, Wimblington poses a flood risk to a local church. - Credit: KNOWLES TRANSPORT

Knowles Transport say they are working to resolve a highways issue following completion of a new grain store but emphatically deny the building poses a flood risk to a local church.

Managing director Alex Knowles says “minor amendments” are being proposed to the Manea Road, Wimblington, store grain built earlier this year.

But he says the company “categorically refutes” suggestions that the store is in any way responsible for occasional flooding issues at the parish church.

Wimblington parish council has “no objections” to the amendments he proposes which Mr Knowles says are mainly around access.

“On no basis is the building in Manea Road contributing to flooding of the churchyard on the opposite side of the bypass,” he says.

“Everyone knows that church has flooded for years.

“We have had no contact from church officials. However as a business who consistently supports local communities, schools and sports clubs, we are more than happy to discuss any issues, whatever the relation.”

He added: “We have now installed attenuation crates at the new grain site in order to further reduce the risk of flooding on site.

“Not that we believe the grain store has any affect still on the church which has a house (with never any complaint of flooding since being built) and major bypass in-between.”

Highways officers say Knowles have “created a new entrance through the building which is east of the approved plans and not aligned with the vehicular access from Manea Road”.

They told the company that the “proposed alteration to the building which has already been constructed is not acceptable and will need to be revised to avoid a highway objection”.

Mr Knowles says his company is fully aware of the county council’s response and is working with them to agree any modifications that might be required.

Fenland District Council planners are considering the company’s proposals and expect to finalise their decision next month.

He said the grain store, built after the company won an appeal against a refusal by Fenland Council, is allowing the company to have more capacity.

And this has allowed Knowles, which employs over 300 people in Fenland, to continue its growth, employing more drivers at its various other sites and offering more jobs for local people.