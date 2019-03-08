Norwich man caught with knuckleduster in the early hours at Whittlesey charged with possession of offensive weapon in a public place

Two arrested in Whittlesey as knuckleduster and Class A drugs found in car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

A man with a knuckleduster was stopped by police at Whittlesey with a knuckleduster in the early hours of Friday has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The weapon – that is illegal to buy or own in the UK – was found when police stopped a car following reports by the public that it was possibly being used for drug offences.

Jamie Proctor, 18 of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 10am on May.1.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough arrested at the same time has been handed a conditional caution for possession of class A drugs.

At around 1.20am on March 29 police, with assistance from the BCH Firearms Unit and the BCH Roads Policing Unit, stopped the vehicle in Peterborough Road (A605).

DCI Rob Hall said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who called in with information relating to the car.

“These two arrests are a brilliant example of how the public reporting information to us makes a difference, and also shows the work our officers do off the back of that information.

“Sometimes a lot of work goes on behind the scene that is not immediately obvious to members of the public – but all information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in a specific area.”