Palmer and Johnson now neck and neck in race to be Mayor of Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:17 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 6:03 PM May 8, 2021
Ross Peers Soham

The podium at Soham where the result of the battle to become Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be announced. - Credit: Local Democracy Service

Labour and Conservatives are neck and neck in the race to become Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

The battle is getting extremely close as second preference votes are heading to Labour in growing numbers. 

Dr Nik Johnson has been slowly narrowing the gap and with Cambridge City and Peterborough to declare, he could be poised to produce the political sensation of the year. 

With second preference votes now in Dr Johnson has 102,173 votes compared to Mayor James Palmer for the Conservatives who has 104,232. 

Cambridge and Peterborough will decide the outcome - it is a case of winner takes call

You may also want to watch:

And as four areas declare, the gap between Labour and Tory incumbent James Palmer is narrowing. 

Dr Nik Johnson is the Labour challenger to Tory incumbent James Palmer.

 

The third candidate, Aidan Van de Weyer for the Lib Dems, came third and is eliminated.

 

 It means second preference votes now matter. 

 First count declarations for  

Voting after first round 

Johnson (Labour and Co-Operative Party) 76,106  

Palmer (Conservative) 93, 942  

Van de Weyer (Liberal Democrats) 61,885 

Johnson and Palmer will now move to the second count. 

SECOND ROUND RESULT FROM EAST CAMBS

Second round result from East Cambs:
Johnson (Labour and Co-Operative Party) 4929
Palmer (Conservative) 1444

The result will be declared later this afternoon. 

Counting has also begun for the police and crime commissioner election. 

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER RESULTS 

FENLAND 

PCC ELECTION: First round result from Fenland:
Massey (Labour) 4,553
Morris (Reform UK) 1,148
Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats) 2,100
Preston (Conservative) 14,437

HUNTINGDONSHIRE 

PCC ELECTION: First Round result from Huntingdonshire District:

- Massey (Labour Party): 11,204
- Morris (Reform): 1,993
- Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats): 8,330
- Preston (The Conservative Party: 24,385

