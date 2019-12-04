Advanced search

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Labour candidate Diane Boyd vows to fix 'broken promises'

04 December, 2019 - 17:14
General Election 2019: NE Cambs Labour candidate Diane Boyd vows to fix 'broken promises'. She went to meet residents in Southwell Road, Wisbech. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

A pledge to fix "broken promises" by bringing better transport services to North East Cambridgeshire has been made by Labour candidate Diane Boyd.

The criminal lawyer barrister, who has worked in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for several years, will stand in the general election next week.

She vowed to campaign for better connectivity across the region with the duelling of the A47 and a train station between March and Wisbech.

"It may be seen as a safe seat but nothing should be safe - we should always be fighting," she said while out canvassing in Wisbech.

Ms Boyd said that if Conservative candidate Steve Barclay held his seat then it would just be "more of the same".

The constituency has been Tory led since 1987.

She said: "People should vote for me because I represent good values and I want to make a difference.

"I know that I am a new name but that does not mean that I won't be here to represent them.

"Everyone needs to turn out and vote.

"If everyone voted then it could be a different result."

Ms Boyd has been a member of the Labour Party since 2010 and has actively campaigned on issues including homelessness and closure of local services.

She vowed to put transport and connectivity across the region as one of her main priorities if she was selected.

"We need this area to be somewhere that people want to live, stay, work and grow up," she said.

"My background is to make sure that people are heard.

"Transport and connectivity will be one of my main focuses.

"People feel that they have been let down when it comes to transport, because their have been broken promises.

"That could be to do with the A47, trains through Manea, Kings Dyke, Whittlesey bypass and a train station in Wisbech.

"We need to work together to make life better for everyone. We are people not numbers.

"It's very arrogant if just one person thinks that there is just one seat waiting for them in this election."

Ms Boyd will stand against Stephen Barclay, Conservative, Ruth Johnson, Green Party and Rupert Moss-Eccardt, Liberal Democrats on December 12.

