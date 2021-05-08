Breaking

Published: 4:17 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 6:48 PM May 8, 2021

The podium at Soham where the result of the battle to become Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be announced. - Credit: Local Democracy Service

Dr Nik Johnson is the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

When the final votes were tallied, he had 113,994, compared to Tory Mayor James Palmer with 108,195.

The changes about to happen in Cambridgeshire will be immense. @CambridgeMagpie has a clear manifesto of what his intentions are - and with a new structure @CambsCC the political landscape in Cambridgeshire is about to change. It is simply an astonishing achievement. — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) May 8, 2021

The contest went to the wire and was only decided after Peterborough released its second preference votes to secure a Labour victory.

With only Peterborough left to declare its second preference choices, Labour could within the next few minutes pull off the political upset of the decade in Cambridgeshire.

Second Round Cambridge mayoral:



- Johnson (Labour & Co-Operative Party): 8875

- Palmer (The Conservative Party): 2260 — Ben Hatton (@BenHattonJourno) May 8, 2021

In the past few minutes, as Cambridge declared its second preference votes, Labour has gone ahead for the first time

I'm hoping that we may not have too much longer to wait for the Cambridge second round results. With 12,787 potential Lib Dem transfer votes, this could put Labour ahead. — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 8, 2021

The battle is getting extremely close as second preference votes are heading to Labour in growing numbers.

James Palmer waiting for the results like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/nbaQ6chRF2 — Ben Hatton (@BenHattonJourno) May 8, 2021

Dr Nik Johnson has been slowly narrowing the gap and with Cambridge City and Peterborough to declare, he could be poised to produce the political sensation of the year.

With second preference votes now in Dr Johnson has 102,173 votes compared to Mayor James Palmer for the Conservatives who has 104,232.

Cambridge and Peterborough will decide the outcome - it is a case of winner takes call

Second Round @chooseyourmayor at South Cambridgeshire:



- Johnson (Labour & Co-Operative Party): 14,933

- Palmer (The Conservative Party): 5,359

Votes reallocated from Van De Weyer (Lib Dem) second preference. pic.twitter.com/UoTJDSHFVL — South Cambridgeshire (@SouthCambs) May 8, 2021

And as four areas declare, the gap between Labour and Tory incumbent James Palmer is narrowing.

So with second preference votes counted from Hunts, East Cambs and Fenland, the totals in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral race are:



Labour, Nik Johnson: 87,240

Conservative, James Palmer: 98,873



Three districts left: Cambridge, South Cambs and Peterborough — Ben Hatton (@BenHattonJourno) May 8, 2021

Dr Nik Johnson is the Labour challenger to Tory incumbent James Palmer.

Less good news for Labour from Fenland; 77% of the vote transferred, but they only got 61% of it. This is below the level needed to win - but it's still only a small Lib Dem vote. South Cambs and Cambridge will be crucial. pic.twitter.com/nHPyxYnJsk — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 8, 2021

The third candidate, Aidan Van de Weyer for the Lib Dems, came third and is eliminated.

MAYORAL ELECTION: Aidan Van de Weyer on being 'extremely disappointed' not to have made it through to the second round.



He's reflecting here on the general picture for the Lib Dems in Cambridgeshire.#BBCElections pic.twitter.com/xurqIQ9foh — BBC Cambridgeshire (@BBCCambs) May 8, 2021

It means second preference votes now matter.

First count declarations for

Voting after first round

Johnson (Labour and Co-Operative Party) 76,106

Palmer (Conservative) 93, 942

Van de Weyer (Liberal Democrats) 61,885

Johnson and Palmer will now move to the second count.

Good news for Labour from the East Cambs transfers - 82% of the Lib Dem vote transferred, and 77% of it went to Labour. This is above the level Labour needs to win. pic.twitter.com/ZhGo2T5lCo — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 8, 2021

SECOND ROUND RESULT FROM EAST CAMBS

Second round result from East Cambs:

Johnson (Labour and Co-Operative Party) 4929

Palmer (Conservative) 1444

The result will be declared later this afternoon.

Nik Johnson is now 13,903 votes behind James Palmer and there are 51,513 Lib Dem transfers still to be processed. — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 8, 2021

Counting has also begun for the police and crime commissioner election.

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER RESULTS

FENLAND

PCC ELECTION: First round result from Fenland:

Massey (Labour) 4,553

Morris (Reform UK) 1,148

Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats) 2,100

Preston (Conservative) 14,437

HUNTINGDONSHIRE

PCC ELECTION: First Round result from Huntingdonshire District:

- Massey (Labour Party): 11,204

- Morris (Reform): 1,993

- Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats): 8,330

- Preston (The Conservative Party: 24,385