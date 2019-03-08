Advanced search

Labour win Peterborough by-election to hold seat

PUBLISHED: 10:20 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 07 June 2019

Newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes gives her winners speech after the count for the Peterborough by-election. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Newly elected Labour MP Lisa Forbes gives her winners speech after the count for the Peterborough by-election. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lisa Forbes won the Peterborough by-election holding the seat for the Labour Party with 10,484 votes.

The result came from returning officer Gillian Beaseley just before 2am this morning (June 7).

It gave Labour a lead over the Brexit Party of 683 votes, despite rumours throughout the evening that candidate Mike Greene was making a late charge, and that it would be a close result.

Speaking from the podium Ms Forbes said that it had been a "hard fought election" with council staff having to run four elections in just over a month.

But eventually "the people of Peterborough had rejected the message brought by the Brexit Party and returned a Labour candidate to Westmister".

Ms Forbes said she would do "everything within her power" to properly represent the people who had faith in her.

As she thanked her noisy supporters, who were cheering from the moment she entered the building, it was declared a victory for those who rejected the message of Brexit and leaving the European Union.

The full results were: Labour 30.9% (-17.2); Brexit 28.9% (+28.9), Conservatives 21.4% (-25.5), LibDems 12.3% (+8.9), Green 3.1% (+1.3) UKIP 1.2 (+1.2)

