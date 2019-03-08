Advanced search

Dangerous drain lids, potholes and raised kerbs in March road three years since houses were built

PUBLISHED: 15:32 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 20 March 2019

A road in March is still in a “dangerous state” with raised drain lids, potholes and kerbs sticking out - three years after work on a housing development was complete. Councillors Kit Owen and Jan French are angry that work is still not complete. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

A road in March is still in a “dangerous state” with raised drain lids, potholes and kerbs sticking out - three years after work on a housing development was complete.

Sixty houses were built on Lake Close over the course of three years in 2016, but the road is yet to be adopted by Cambridgeshire County Council due to “poor workmanship” with drainage.

It means that the road has been left with gaping holes, manhole covers that stick inches out of the ground and uneven kerbs.

Town councillors Kit Owen and Jan French say that the ongoing debacle over who is responsible for the work has put residents at danger.

Councillor Owen said: “The road has not been finished because the drains have not been properly laid and they are not level with the road.

“It’s been left in a dangerous state for people.

“Cars could be damaged and roads and residents could easily trip and fall over. It’s a mess and no one is taking proper responsibility for getting on with it.

“Here we are three years down the line and the road still has the ironwork showing.”

However, at an overview and scrutiny meeting at Fenland Hall on Monday (March 18) housing association Clarion – who are behind the social housing in Lake Close – claimed that “poor workmanship” with the drainage meant the road was left in the state it is.

Ian Christmas, head of new projects at Clarion, said that they had been told that work by Anglian Water was due to get underway in the coming week, with the road ready to be adopted “around summertime”.

Mr Christmas explained: “This is a unique set of circumstances that we have found ourselves in with Lake Close.

“Construction began in 2013 and approval was given by Anglian Water for drainage works in 2015 but then the contractor went into administration so another was appointed to continue with the work.

“When the building work was complete in 2016 the drainage works were then inspected and classed as poor workmanship.”

But drains have not been the only problem in the road, as contractors Crestel Partnerships - originally appointed for the build in 2013 - went into liquidation shortly afterwards.

It also took Cllr French, who is Mayor of March, two years to get a sign installed to warn drivers and pedestrians of the bumpy surfaces.

“This road is a risk to the elderly and children who could easily fall over,” she said.

“We need work to be complete so that the county council can finally adopt it.”

The Cambs Times has contacted Anglian Water for a comment in regards to this story.

