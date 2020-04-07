Advanced search

Former March man jailed for tormenting ex

PUBLISHED: 13:34 07 April 2020

Lance Smith, 28, formerly of March, Cambs, was jailed for three years for tormenting his ex.

Cambs Police

Lance Smith received a prison sentence of more than three-and-a-half years for tormenting, beating and controlling his ex-partner.

The 28-year-old had conditions in place for him not to contact his former girlfriend following reports of violence and domestic abuse when they were in a relationship.

However, on December 20 last year, police were told how the victim had received a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller immediately saying “It’s not Lance”.

She recognised the voice of her ex so hung up, however she received a further 25 calls in the space of ten minutes, all believed to be from Smith, with one call saying “you’ve got a big surprise coming your way”.

Fearing for her safety, the victim packed a bag, intending to leave her home that night, when she heard a loud smash at the front of her house.

She opened her front door to see Smith and that her car had been crashed into and forced through a small wooden fence to the side of the house.

DC Chris Goodman, who investigated, said: “On seeing her at the front door, Smith forced his way into the house and launched several punches to her face, forcing her to the floor and knocking her unconscious.

“He went on to continue a violent attack on his victim, kicking her while she was lying on the ground. When she regained consciousness she was fearful for her life and begged for him to stop.”

Police were called to the scene and carried out a manhunt for Smith who was eventually found in nearby Wisbech later the same evening. After being cautioned by officers he said “I’m going to do some serious time for this aren’t I?”

Smith, of Baron Mews, Market Deeping, but previously from March, was charged with five counts of criminal damage to a window, a car, a fence, a mobile phone and a custody cell, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour.

After admitting the offences, on Thursday (2 April) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

DC Goodman added: “This is a significant amount of time to be given in prison and shows the serious nature of Smith’s offending.

“The victim had the courage to walk away from what was a violent relationship, however she continued to suffer at the hands of Smith. I applaud her for her bravery in assisting us with this case and hope that knowing her ex-partner is now behind bars will go some way in helping her to move on from this traumatic ordeal.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.

