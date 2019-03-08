Advanced search

Request for information concerning ownership of:- Re: Land adjacent to 8 High Road, Guyhim, Wisbech, PE13 4EQ

PUBLISHED: 10:50 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 23 May 2019

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located adjacent to 8 High Road, Guyhim, Wisbech, PE13 4EQ and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 8 High Road Guyhim, Wisbech, PE13 4EQ.

We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.

CONTACT: JO MARTIN INSURANCE SERVICES PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD 2 THE COURTYARDS PHOENIX SQUARE SEVERALLS PARK WYNCOLLS ROAD COLCHESTER ESSEX CO4 9PE REF: 129243 TELEPHONE: 01206 224 783

