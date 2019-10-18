Advanced search

Men jailed after police officers find cannabis worth more than £110,000 at two properties in Cambridgeshire overnight

18 October, 2019 - 14:34
Two men have been jailed after police successfully seized more than £110,000 worth of cannabis in Cambridgeshire.

Officers pulled over one of the men while they were driving through Lincolnshire earlier this year after they noticed "a strong smell".

Following a search of 26-year-old Egidijus Kulbindkas' vehicle almost half a kilogram of herbal cannabis was found.

A court heard how documents in Kulbindkas' car linked to two properties in Peteborough, one in Francis Gardens and another in Northfields Road.

A team visited both addresses and found they had been used for the production of cannabis.

While searching Francis Gardens, officers saw Eduart Xhepa, 27, trying to flee by climbing through a window. After a short chase around the property he was arrested.

Xhepa, of no fixed abode, but from the Peterborough area, admitted charges of producing cannabis and was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment on Friday, October 11.

At the same court Kulbindkas, of Percival Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, being concerned in the production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis. He was jailed for 12 months.

DC Louis Scott said: "It is good to see such a large disruption to the criminal economy in Cambridgeshire.

"I would like to thank our colleagues in Lincolnshire for their swift actions, which played a big part in the success of this case.

"This was a complex investigation and sends a message to the criminal community that we have zero tolerance for these types of offences."

Police can issue a warning or an on-the-spot fine of £90 if anyone is found with cannabis.

According to GOV UK the police penalty is likely to be more severe if you are found to be supplying, dealing, selling or sharing drugs.

The police will more than likely charge you if they suspect you of supplying drugs. The amount of drugs found and whether you have a criminal record will affect your penalty.

You may be charged with possessing an illegal substance if you're caught with drugs, whether they're yours or not.

If you're under 18, the police are allowed to tell your parent, guardian or carer that you've been caught with drugs.

Those who suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing are asked to report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or by calling 101.

