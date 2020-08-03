‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

Police have revealed why a “large amount” of emergency services vehicles were spotted in a Fenland town centre over the weekend.

Vehicles, from the police, fire and ambulance service, were seen at Acre Road and High Street in March at around 4pm on Saturday, August 1.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that they were all attending a medical emergency before they escorted the ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital (PCH).

A spokesman said: “At about 15:45 hours you may have seen a large amount of emergency services at Acre Road and High Street, March.

“Emergency Services were called to an address on Acre Road.

“Cambs Fire and Rescue and Cambs Police assisted the East of England Ambulance with a medical emergency at the Location.

“Police assisted escorting the ambulance service to PCH where the person was left in a stable condition in the care of the NHS.”