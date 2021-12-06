News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:41 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 4:47 PM December 6, 2021
March Braza Club on Elm Road

March Amateur Boxing Club's show at the Braza Club on Elm Road was abandoned after "a large fight" broke out on December 3. - Credit: Archant

A coach said he is “absolutely gutted” after a brawl forced a boxing club’s first show in two years to be abandoned. 

March Boxing Club were staging a show on December 3 at the Braza Club on Elm Road before Cambridgeshire Police were called just after 10.10pm. 

“We’ve been having shows at the Braza for 16, 17 years and never had any trouble,” David Cole, coach at March ABC, said. 

“I’m absolutely gutted.” 

The show was halted midway through the ninth bout due to the outdoor brawl, when eight bouts involving March ABC boxers were meant to take place. 

Police were called to the club after reports of what a spokesperson said was “a large fight. 

“On attendance the people allegedly involved had already dispersed and a nearby club which had been hosting a boxing event had closed.  

“An investigation has begun.” 

Mr Cole said fighters from across the UK including Yorkshire had attended the show. 

He added: “Thanks to everybody who came and supported us and to the ones who spoiled it for everyone else.”   

March ABC were hosting its first live show in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, and are due to next be in action in April 2022. 

