Major blaze in Whittlesey spreads to lorry trailer and forklift truck

PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 12 February 2020

An investigation is underway following a large blaze in Whittlesey. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

An investigation is underway following a large blaze in Whittlesey. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A major blaze involving pallets and plastics in Whittlesey spread to a lorry trailer and forklift truck.



Four fire crews and a water carrier were called to Funtham's Lane off the A605 at 11.46pm last night (February 11).

The road was closed until around 5.30am this morning.

An investigation is now underway.

Group Commander Jamie Johnson, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, said: "The high winds made tackling the fire challenging but crews did a great job in bringing it under control and preventing it from spreading further.



"The A605 was closed to protect motorists due to the intensity of the heat from the fire.

"A full fire investigation will take place this morning to determine the cause."

Relief crews from March and Sawtry attended overnight and one crew from Sawtry remains at the scene monitoring hotspots and dampening down the area.

