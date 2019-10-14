Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops Twitter/@CambsCops

Police in Cambridgeshire made a shocking discovery over the weekend after they stopped a teenager under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

What was suppose to be a standard stop and search on the 17-year-old boy turned out to be worse than what officers were expecting after they found a large blade.

Under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, police officers stopped the teen in Hanbury, Peterborough on Friday, October 11 at around 5pm.

Officers seized the black-handled knife which has a blade longer than 20cm and the boy was interviewed at the nearby station.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 5.20pm we stopped and searched a 17-year-old boy in Hanbury under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"A knife was found and seized. The boy was voluntarily interviewed at Thorpe Wood station and a file is being prepared for the CPS."

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

You'll get a prison sentence if you're convicted of carrying a knife more than once.

For those aged 16 or 17 the minimum sentence is a detention and training order of at least four months.