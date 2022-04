Last Night of the Proms Whittlesey - Credit: RWT Photography/ Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Indoor Bowls Club hosted a Last Night of the Proms with the City of Peterborough Concert Band conducted by Henry Clydesdale providing the entertainment.

Last Night of the Proms, Whittlesey - Credit: RWT Photography/ Fenland Youth Radio

Last Night of the Proms, Whittlesey - Credit: RWT Photography/ Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Last Night of the Proms - Credit: RWT Photography/ Fenland Youth Radio

Proceeds from the night will go towards supporting local good causes as well as the Soldiers , Sailors and Airmen and Families Association .