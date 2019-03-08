People with sight loss enjoy lawn bowls at March club

John Chivers, Sam Wool, Braza members Pat, Lee, Jan and Cam Sight members enjoy lawn bowls in March. Picture: CAM SIGHT Archant

People with low or no vision in Fenland have been able to enjoy lawn bowls in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cam Sight teamed up with the Braza Bowls Club to offer sessions throughout the summer.

John Chivers, Braza committee member and Sam Wool, Cam Sight sports service, worked together to set up this opportunity and enable accessibility for people with sight loss and blindness.

John, Sam and Braza members supported participants by adapting the lawn and providing verbal instruction throughout matches.

At the last game this season, John commented on the progress made by Cam Sight members and on how much the games were enjoyed by all.

You may also want to watch:

Sam Wool said: "Cam Sight members have been made so welcome, the Braza members could not do enough to support us, thank you so much.

"The club provides a friendly, supportive environment for players with low or no sight to learn a new skill, improve their fitness and make new friends."

The sessions will ressume next April.

Cam Sight also organises other sport and leisure activities for local people living with low vision and blindness across Fenland including tandem cycling, armchair exercise sessions, running and walking with a trained guide.

Please contact Samantha Wool on 07498 505687 or sam@camsight.org.uk for further details.