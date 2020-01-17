Advanced search

Up to £7,000 worth of damage caused after lead stolen at St Mary's church in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 17:35 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 17 January 2020

Around half of the lead from the south aisle and porch roof at St Mary’'s Church in Doddington was stolen on Tuesday morning and Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington has reportedly had lead removed from its roof. Picture: March Society/Peterborough United

Around half of the lead from the south aisle and porch roof at St Mary''s Church in Doddington was stolen on Tuesday morning and Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington has reportedly had lead removed from its roof. Picture: March Society/Peterborough United

Archant

Thieves who stole lead from 13th century St Mary's the Virgin church in Doddington near March may have caused up to £7,000 worth of damage.

And it has been reported locally that Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington also had lead removed from its roof. The school has been contacted for comment.

Church warden Simon Dunkley is hoping insurance can cover the repair costs of St Mary's south aisle and porch roof after large quantities of lead were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire police and church warden Eileen Clapham were alerted to the theft by a villager who noticed the lead was missing.

Mr Dunkley said: "We have contacted the insurance company and we have cover up to £7,000 and I think with the lead that has been taken, the insurance hopefully can cover it.

"If it wasn't for the insurance, we would have to fundraise for that money."

He added: "The rain came straight through the wooden roof so the interior was soaked.

"It is almost a fact of life unfortunately that these things happen."

Although there was no CCTV footage to capture the theft, Mr Dunkley believes there was "definitely more than one person" involved.

You may also want to watch:

The church has a SmartWater security system that helps detect a forensic signature if an area of the building has been touched, but this proved ineffective.

"I do not think the CCTV has got any images on it, but you need a group to shift that lead around," he said.

"We do have signs on the church saying SmartWater, but it does not stop them. Once the lead has melted down, the smart water disappears.

"Unfortunately there are not many alternatives to putting lead on the roof.

"It is something that is always in the back of your mind, particularly as it has happened before, but there is a limit to what you can do to stop it."

A similar incident happened "five or six years ago" according to Mr Dunkley, but despite modern security measures, he believes the church can only do so much.

"There is a limit to what you can do to stop it," he added.

"You feel disheartened because there is nothing else we can do."

Recently it was reported that 22 other church roofs across Cambridgeshire had been stripped of some or all of their lead in the past two years.

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tories win by-election in March in what many party workers saw as first test of Conservative strength after the general election

Newly elected March town councillor Clinton Elkin. Picture; MARK PURSER

Large quantity of lead stolen from St Mary’s church in Doddington

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

Up to £7,000 worth of damage caused after lead stolen at St Mary’s church in Doddington

Around half of the lead from the south aisle and porch roof at St Mary’'s Church in Doddington was stolen on Tuesday morning and Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington has reportedly had lead removed from its roof. Picture: March Society/Peterborough United

Greater Anglia train service from Ipswich to Peterborough to be ‘fully restored’ by Monday

The Greater Anglia Ipswich to Peterborough service has been fully restored. Picture: Archant/FILE

March woman ‘heartbroken’ after number of irreplaceable items – including gold Omega watch – stolen in Christmas Day burglary

A March woman’s home at Riverbank Close was ransacked on Christmas Day and a number of irreplaceable items were stolen, police have revealed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists