Opinion

Some weeks ago, we ran a campaign simply entitled #DoTheRightThing.

Its aim was to encourage us all to follow Covid guidelines and to turn the spotlight on those tasked with helping us through this pandemic.

This week the media was summoned to a hastily arranged press conference when health and political leaders were again centre stage.

And this time bringing us the news that rising cases of Covid has brought about the designation of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as a Coronavirus Enhanced Response Area (ERA).

It effectively means we are being asked to review our daily actions, schools asked to return to wearing masks in common areas and extra vaccination opportunities being introduced.

East Cambs Council leader Anna Bailey is a political leader of some persuasion.

Her opponents may not always with her political leanings but on alerting and encouraging us all on vaccinations and Covid protection measures she leads from the front.

Others in political life locally could be well advised to follow her example.

And keep their obnoxious anti vaccination rhetoric and often unhelpful social media interventions to themselves.