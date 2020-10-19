Thief steals Stihl leaf blower whilst volunteer is clearing away leaves from village war memorial

A leaf blower was stolen from Coates war memorial whilst volunteer Stuart Potts briefly had his back turned. Picture; STUART POTTS Archant

All Stuart Potts wanted to do was to tidy up – as a matter of respect – the area around the war memorial in his home village of Coates.

He took along his Stihl leaf blower to remove the leaves, debris, and miscellaneous waste around it to leave it looking spick and span.

But in the briefest of moments and with his back turned, thieves stole it from the war memorial.

He said: “I think it was stolen by the occupants of a white Transit van parked across the road in the bus stop (though as I never witnessed the blower being lifted, I can’t be certain).”

He added: “Though the lack of any moral compass from some members of society never ceases to surprise me, the irony of stealing this from a memorial on which are commemorated those also who lost their lives during WW2 fighting a tyranny that would have spelt the end for these sort of people makes this act the more detestable.”

The memorial is near the main A605 Whittlesey road and the obelisk mounted on a plinth honours the 46 soldiers from the village who died in the Great War and the seven who died in the last war.