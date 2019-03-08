March man jailed after RSPCA find pigs lying dead and emaciated in Chatteris

Lee John Fisher, of March, has been jailed following a prosecution by the RSPCA relating to dead and dying pigs in Chatteris. Picture: RSPCA. Archant

A March man has been jailed following a prosecution by the RSPCA relating to dead and dying pigs in Chatteris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee John Fisher, of March, has been jailed following a prosecution by the RSPCA relating to dead and dying pigs in Chatteris. Picture: RSPCA. Lee John Fisher, of March, has been jailed following a prosecution by the RSPCA relating to dead and dying pigs in Chatteris. Picture: RSPCA.

Lee John Fisher, of Haslehurst Close, who had more than 100 pigs in his care, entered a guilty plea to ten offences under the Animal Welfare Act in April.

RSPCA Inspector Alex Coghlan, who attended the site in August last year, said: "We were alerted to the state of this land via an anonymous letter including photographs.

"The smell of the site hit you as soon as you walked in, the pigs were being kept in cramped conditions and in some cases live animals were lying alongside dead ones.

You may also want to watch:

"It was distressing to see, particularly as only one pen had any water for the pigs. When we offered the younger pigs a drink they were frantic. I was very concerned for the welfare of these animals."

Fisher was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on May 16. The charges relate to the inadequate diet given to the pigs and a lack of veterinary care provided for them.

The 30-year-old received two 18-week custodial sentences and eight nine-week custodial sentences on the charges, to run concurrently.

He has also been disqualified from keeping all animals for 15 years and was ordered to pay £600 costs.

Following the investigation 103 pigs were signed over into RSPCA care.