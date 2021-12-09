News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Father and son build Lego city in shed during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:13 PM December 9, 2021
Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

A Wisbech father and son built their own Lego city in the garden shed as a way of keeping themselves busy during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Adam Fairbrother and his teenage son Samuel said it cost thousands of pounds and many hours to put the huge display of toy bricks together.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

As well as a theme park, public transport and boating lake, the city also has its own shops and restaurants.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Adam said: "We started building the city when we moved into our current house four years ago, but at the time it was a small city.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

"However, over the years, it has grown. We have used about 300,000 bricks to build the city and other Lego sets."

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

During lockdown, he said it gave them both something to do and that they re-designed the city on numerous occasions when they added more new sets.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

He added that "when we moved out of our previous house, my wife said she didn't want any Lego in the house.

Most Read

  1. 1 Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed
  2. 2 Village's stunning Christmas lights display captured on camera
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  1. 4 Whittlesey and March serve up cup thriller ahead of crucial weekend
  2. 5 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  3. 6 Santa lightens up the Fens in run-up to Christmas
  4. 7 Attacked PC nominated for bravery award
  5. 8 Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle
  6. 9 Roman crucifixion burial found in Fenstanton
  7. 10 Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud

"But that hasn't really happened..."

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown.

Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER


Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

March Braza Club on Elm Road

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police close off B1098 Upwell Road near March after crash near Christchurch

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police at the B1098 Upwell Road near March after a crash

Cambs Live News

Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Police make one arrest in battle against hare coursing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon