Wisbech father and son Adam and Samuel Fairbrother built their own Lego city in the garden shed during lockdown. - Credit: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

A Wisbech father and son built their own Lego city in the garden shed as a way of keeping themselves busy during lockdown.

Adam Fairbrother and his teenage son Samuel said it cost thousands of pounds and many hours to put the huge display of toy bricks together.

As well as a theme park, public transport and boating lake, the city also has its own shops and restaurants.

Adam said: "We started building the city when we moved into our current house four years ago, but at the time it was a small city.

"However, over the years, it has grown. We have used about 300,000 bricks to build the city and other Lego sets."

During lockdown, he said it gave them both something to do and that they re-designed the city on numerous occasions when they added more new sets.

He added that "when we moved out of our previous house, my wife said she didn't want any Lego in the house.

"But that hasn't really happened..."

