Advanced search

Leisure centres set to reopen this weekend with pool sessions from 8am

PUBLISHED: 11:14 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 22 July 2020

Leisure centres in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey are set to reopen this weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Leisure centres in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey are set to reopen this weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Archant

Leisure centres across the region are set to reopen their doors at the weekend – with swimming pool sessions from as early as 8am.

George Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: ArchantGeorge Campbell Leisure Centre in March. Picture: Archant

Freedom Leisure centres in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey will reopen on Saturday, July 25, followed by one in Chatteris on Monday, July 27.

The Hudson, George Campbell and Manor will open up three swimming lanes with public sessions from 8am until midday, split across four time slots.

Chatteris Leisure Centre, which doesn’t have a swimming pool, will start on July 27 with an aerobics class from 9am and will run fitness classes until 9pm.

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be reopening some of our centres in England on July 25.

Swimming sessions available in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey. Picture: ArchantSwimming sessions available in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey. Picture: Archant

“We are working closely with all of our local authority partners to establish which sites we can open on the July 25 or soon thereafter.

“Although not all our centres will open straightaway, we have worked hard to ensure that our centres provide a safe environment for customers to return.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Council’s new leisure partner starts 15-year contract in Fenland as £1 million will be ploughed into four centres

Reopening sessions in Chatteris. Picture: ArchantReopening sessions in Chatteris. Picture: Archant

“This includes changes to activity programmes and the introduction of compulsory booking systems to support the requirement to manage capacity, adhere to social distancing measures and provide ample time to maintain the highest levels of cleanliness.

“There will be timed sessions available to book for both the gym and the pool in addition to group exercise classes.

“The programme of classes and swimming timetables will change and these will be available on your local centre website very soon.

“There will also be a timetable for booking gym sessions. The booking process will also be published at the same time.

Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. Picture: ArchantHudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

“To support the crucial “track and trace” protocol we will be collecting contact details for all customers for whom we don’t have information and checking the accuracy of those that we do.

“Please help us with this and also take the opportunity to sign up to receive updates and information from your local centre so you stay up to date as we move through the next few months when things will inevitably change.

“We look forward to seeing you soon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

Kings Dyke (A605) Sod Cutting Ceremony / Site. A605, Peterborough Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Leisure centres set to reopen this weekend with pool sessions from 8am

Leisure centres in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey are set to reopen this weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Take a look inside new ‘pod’ homes for the homeless set to be rolled out in Cambs

The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.