Leisure centres set to reopen this weekend with pool sessions from 8am

Leisure centres across the region are set to reopen their doors at the weekend – with swimming pool sessions from as early as 8am.

Freedom Leisure centres in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey will reopen on Saturday, July 25, followed by one in Chatteris on Monday, July 27.

The Hudson, George Campbell and Manor will open up three swimming lanes with public sessions from 8am until midday, split across four time slots.

Chatteris Leisure Centre, which doesn’t have a swimming pool, will start on July 27 with an aerobics class from 9am and will run fitness classes until 9pm.

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be reopening some of our centres in England on July 25.

“We are working closely with all of our local authority partners to establish which sites we can open on the July 25 or soon thereafter.

“Although not all our centres will open straightaway, we have worked hard to ensure that our centres provide a safe environment for customers to return.

“This includes changes to activity programmes and the introduction of compulsory booking systems to support the requirement to manage capacity, adhere to social distancing measures and provide ample time to maintain the highest levels of cleanliness.

“There will be timed sessions available to book for both the gym and the pool in addition to group exercise classes.

“The programme of classes and swimming timetables will change and these will be available on your local centre website very soon.

“There will also be a timetable for booking gym sessions. The booking process will also be published at the same time.

“To support the crucial “track and trace” protocol we will be collecting contact details for all customers for whom we don’t have information and checking the accuracy of those that we do.

“Please help us with this and also take the opportunity to sign up to receive updates and information from your local centre so you stay up to date as we move through the next few months when things will inevitably change.

“We look forward to seeing you soon.”