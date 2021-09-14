Your Posts

Published: 3:38 PM September 14, 2021

Here's a selection of letters received this week by the Editor of the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard

Generous Bob and Mark ensure table tennis is back on the table!

Reporting to you previously as The Wisbech & District Table Tennis Association we have changed to The Wisbech Table Tennis Club for the purposes of registering as a Community Amateur Sport Club.

We thought that it was all over when we were forced to leave Pinnacle House after seven years.

Now, having received consent for change of use, we have a new dedicated centre at Leverington which is soon to be operational.

Here is a short summary about our return from the brink

Table tennis in Wisbech will be back for the next season starting in October due to the generosity of Bob and Mark Littlechild who are longstanding players in the league.

They have given us the use of their disused barn as our new dedicated centre.

For this we had to apply for change of use which was submitted on the 4th July and was granted on the 1st September.

Since then, with the guidance of John Blyth a local builder and a Wisbech league player with a number of volunteers have been hard at work refurbishing the barn area.

With plaster boarding, new electrics, new flooring finished by next weekend we should be ready to paint out the barn then add a few finishing touches ready for play a few weeks before the new season starts in October.

We couldn’t do all this without the generous grant from the Hudson Foundation of £5,000 and a donation from the Wisbech Lions of £300 which was presented on Saturday.

We have also received a donation of £100 from our life president George Norman. This with a few loyal league volunteers will I am sure get us our goal of making table tennis available to all.

We will be able to continue to support Fenland Active with their 50+ programme on Mondays and Fridays, hold our own sessions on Saturdays in the afternoon.

Start- up Junior coaching sessions on Saturday mornings. Other table tennis activities have shown an interest in taking up available time slots.

Our aim has always been to make table tennis available to all whilst keeping the costs low.

All those who wish to play from our new centre will have to be members which is £10 per annum for seniors and for juniors under 18 £5. Sessions are just £2 for seniors and £1 for juniors.

On Wednesdays we have knock nights available to allcomers of all standards with play on five new match tables.

We are located at Littlechild’s Farm Parson Drove Lane, Leverington, Wisbech PE13 5AP

Further information can be found on Facebook or Peter Munch Tel 07786 -305759

PETER MUNCH

Town council ‘fully support’ 93 homes





Please find the ‘right to reply statement’ from Chatteris Town Council regarding your article about the ‘Wenny Development’ Chatteris.



The plan for 93 homes at north of Wenny Estate was fully discussed at Chatteris Town Council’s planning working group meeting on August 31, 2021 following the council’s normal procedures.

The recommendations were read out and ratified at the September meeting of the full council and were as follows:

‘Fully support the application, happy with the design of the houses.

“Look forward to the payment of Section 106 funds being honoured so the money can be used for the benefit of Chatteris residents.

“Instead of supplying play equipment would prefer to see funds spent on enhancing the nearby Wenny Recreation Ground play area as local councils not prepared to take responsibility for further play areas in the town.

“Would like to see the inclusion of swift bricks in houses.’

Councillors noted that a far larger area of green space than usual had been left on the site and much of the area referred to as ‘Wenny Meadow’ was not included in the area to be built on.

Many of the trees on the site were also be retained.

Councillors were mindful of the facts that the site has long been included in the Local Plan as development land and the density of housing could have been far greater

LINDA ASHLEY (Cllr)

We’re back and we’re thrilled

The Friends of March Library are thrilled to be back in action after a long break due to the pandemic.

We aim to raise funds for additional items to enhance the library and to subsidise events and entertainment for children.

We are hosting an autumn coffee morning on Saturday September 25 from 10.30-12noon, with refreshments available on the terrace and to take away, with additional seating available indoors.

Do come along and support your local library and enjoy meeting friends in a Covid safe environment.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Friends or joining the committee, please leave your details with library staff.

The AGM will be held at 10am 0n Friday October 1 at the library.

MAUREEN MALVERN

Housing viability –simple solution

The way to match Fenland Council's policy for affordable housing and cash S106 contributionsis to balance these liabilities against the price paid for the land.

Developers should not hide behind a "viability statement " to reduce their public responsibilities.

C STEPHEN HODSON

FRIC

Special Chatteris memorial



During WW2, the Fens were surrounded by active airfields, necessary to help defend the region and keep the Luftwaffe at bay.

This meant, residents of Chatteris were quite used to the sights and sounds of Wellingtons, Lancasters and Mosquito aircraft.

It unfortunately also meant that there were a number of Allied aircraft crashes that either resulted from accidents or enemy interactions.

In 2018, during the centenary of the formation of the RAF, it was put to the Chatteris Branch Royal British Legion that it would be fitting to have a memorial for a Lancaster Bomber and her crew.

They were known to have crashed in the town near the old gas works during the Second World War.



Several months of research followed and it was discovered that there were, in fact, many more air crashes that occurred within the boundaries of Chatteris.



A committee was formed comprising representatives of the RBL, Town Council, District Council, Rotary Club, Museum and Community Archive along with local businesses and other interested parties.



The aim was to create a memorial and lasting legacy to the aircrew who perished within our town, protecting the nation.



With all the Covid restrictions last year, everything has been delayed somewhat, but we are now pleased to finally be able to unveil this finished project.



It comprises a memorial stone with name plaques, information board & an accompanying publication, detailing each aircraft crash and the crewmen involved.



It is a project we are truly proud of and is just another mark of Remembrance – something at which Chatteris excels. (2017 saw us commemorate the centenary of the death of our VC recipient George Clare)



The unveiling will take place on November 11 directly after our 11am Remembrance Service.

The new RAF memorial is situated within the grounds of the Chatteris parish church, a short distance from the war memorial.



We hope that we are able to share this occasion with as many people as possible.

and would like to invite any local media to attend.



TINA PRIOR

Publicity Officer

Church group goes bats!

Bat night at Walpole - Credit: Bat night at Walpole

We are to have a Bat Night at Walpole St Peter Church.

There will be an illustrated talk by ecologist Phil Parket from the Bats in Churches Project with activities and quizzes for the children.

Watch the bats come out of the church using state of the art infra-red and thermal imaging equipment on September 17 at 6pm.

Free entrance for children, adults by donation please. Booking is available but not essential on 01945 780809. Free parking. Light refreshments will be available.

Come along and meet the Walpole Bats! It will be a fascinating evening.



GILLI GALLOWWAY

Lions are back for autumn fete

Autumn fete by March Lions - Credit: March Lions

On Saturday September 25, March Lions will be holding an autumn fete at St Peter’s Church, March.

There will be stalls from a number of local charities around the Church, and a BBQ provided by March Lions.

If any local charities wish to request a stall, please contact Jenny Webb on 01354 650855.

March Lions Club is a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities through our gala, Santa’s sleigh and other events.

We currently meet on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at March town hall.

If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please contact our club secretary Lion Jenny Webb on 01354 650855 or email revdjennywebb@btinternet.com.

JAMES MARTIN

