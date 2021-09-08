Your Posts

Published: 7:25 AM September 8, 2021

ON the left was Maurice Wright-Vice Chairman, Ron Whitehead-Chairman, Simon King-President, Judy Hodgson, David Hodgson, Robert Stoppard and Ray Costen-Vice President and Judy Hodgson is holding the Bourlet Award with a camera. - Credit: Wisbech Camera Club

Here are some of the issues and events our readers have been writing about to the Editor over the past week.

Back in the picture

Wisbech & District Camera Club was re-opened at the Wisbech Conservative Club on Alexandra Road.

So, then the trophies presentations from the winners 2019-2020. The chairman Ron Whitehead presented them to David Hodgson who won the Halstead Prints, The Print Panel, and the Colour Print League.

Robert Stoppard won the Halstead PDIs.

Judy Hodgson had won the Summer Programme, Mac's Monochrome Prints, The PDI Panel, Monochrome Print League, Also the PDI League and then got the League Highest Score.

Then to Judy Hodgson our very special trophy for the Bourlet Award presented by Maurice and Doreen Bourlet.

DAVID HODGSON

Wisbech





WI on the move to the Braza

March Morning Women's Institute's new meeting place is now The Braza Club Elm Road (by the railway station)

This venue now replaces the F. E. Centre.

We meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month 09.30 - 11.45hrs.

New members are most welcome to attend

PHYL DAVIES

Secretary

Town prepares for a massive yard sale

Community yard sale in March - Credit: Facebook

A Facebook group has brought together 70 plus households to hold simultaneous yard/garage sales across March but mainly centred in the Badgeney district including Papworth Road, Grounds Avenue and Badgeney Road..

It is on Sunday September 12 from 10am. You can find full details of the Facebook page called ‘March Yard Sales’.

Expect to see lots of retro, vintage, games consoles, computer games, sporting equipment, garden ornaments & tools, kids toys, clothing, fresh cakes, pizza, refreshments plus so much more from the sellers.

KEITH BIGLAND

March

Corn-ucopia of delight

Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard will once again be hosting our 6th Annual Fenland Sweetcorn Eating Competition on Sunday at noon.

Competitors will be attending from around the region to see if they can chomp more cobbs than their fellow contestants.

There will be two heats for children and adults, the winners of each the heats will go through to the final where the adults can win £100 cash and the children a supersoaker water squirter.

In each heat the participants will be asked to eat as many corn-on-the-cobbs as they can in three minutes! In the event of a tie, the finalists will be asked to eat a cobb as quick as they can but remember the judge’s decision is final.

The sweetcorn competition is the highlight of the summer season for me and the staff, it’s great fun for all the families who take part….and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate an excellent local fenland crop”

EDWARD GOWLER

Skylark





The band is back together

March Brass 2000 performed for the second time in 18 months on Sunday in its home town of March.

The weather was inclement; however, this did not deter an appreciative audience from welcoming the band back from covid.

A variety of songs were played from traditional marches Colonel Bogey and Brassed Off favourite March of the Cobblers through to Baggy Trousers by Madness and the YMCA.

Players were delighted to perform again and it was a lovely atmosphere.

March Brass 2000 would like to extend its thanks to the audience for coming to support the band despite the rain.

March Brass welcomes players to come and join the band, who rehearse at St Peter's Church every Monday evening from 7pm.

The band is now taking engagements for 2022 and is keen to advertise to get concerts booked for next year.

We are absolutely delighted the band is together again, it's been a very hard 18 months for everyone.

Now, more than ever, it is time to celebrate our band with more engagements, encourage youngsters to pick up a brass instrument and keep the band alive.

If you are interested in joining the band, or would like to book an engagement please contact chairman Peter Sutterby on p.sutterby@hotmail.co.uk or 01354654705 for more information.

The band also has a Facebook page, where clips of the band can be heard.

PETER SUTTERBY

March Brass





Kicking up a stink

Sometimes over six loads a day in open top lorries are being dumped outside the sewage works in Creek Road, March.

The smell is appalling

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED



Come and enjoy our village fete

Coates Fete on The Green comes alive. Come and join us on Saturday September 11 from 1:30pm – 5pm

One of the main attractions on the day is our Dog Show.

Feedability have kindly offered to sponsor Best in Show – thank you Feedability! Classes include: Most appealing eyes, perfect puppy (under 12 months), best biscuit catcher, best trick, waggiest tail and most alike (owner & dog)

Classes cost £2 per entry, payable on the day. You can enter as many classes as you like.

We are still looking for more dogs to sign up and also families to get involved with our triathlon on the day

Stalls include: Afternoon tea and cake, Hair scrunchies and accessories, Doughnuts, candy floss and sweet treats and Straw bear builders.

We also have tombola, face painting and charity goods.

EMMA KELLY





Fenland Council to help Afghans

This is great news. It would be good to understand how the local community can help and if they require donations of clothing and furniture Fenland District Council perhaps you can advise?

LIBBY COE

We have youngsters who have lost jobs because of Covid, homeless who can't get homes and single mothers with children relying on food banks.

It would be good to understand how the local community and council can help these people because at the moment they aren't.

Unless of course you are an asylum seeker or an illegal immigrant from the war-torn shores of France.

COLIN OVENDEN

I spent a year of my life in Afghanistan on Op Herrick.

Every single local employed Afghan who helped the British military should be given safe passage back to this country if they want too.

Mistakes have been made by NATO and the Afghan government and no one thought the country would collapsed so quickly.

Two things we need to do now is support those military personnel who have witnessed the worst part of war and welcome the Afghan families and help them through this difficult time.

SCOTT

(via Facebook)