Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
- Credit: Tia Aliyah Welby
Paramedics treated both the driver of a freight train and a tractor driver following a rail crash between March and Whittlesey.
The crash happened at a level crossing at around 9.10am today.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "The drivers of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
"Thankfully no-one has sustained any serious injuries."
Three of the freight train's wagons derailed; recovery work is under way.
You may also want to watch:
Train travel across Cambridgeshire parts of the rest of East Anglia have been disrupted.
Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
- 2 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
- 3 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 4 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
- 5 Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze
- 6 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’
- 7 Quad bike seized as teens ignored 'stern' police warning
- 8 ‘Gingerbread man’ jailed after nine-week crime spree
- 9 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
- 10 March Town sack boss Arran Duke
Network Rail's head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."
A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, ambulance officer and air ambulance were sent to the scene.
The Office of Rail and Road dispatched a team of safety inspectors.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “At approximately 09.10 this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line.
“We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.”
He added: “Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered."