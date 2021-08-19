Published: 12:33 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM August 19, 2021

Photo of the crash scene after a freight train collided with a tractor between March and Whittlesey. - Credit: Tia Aliyah Welby

Paramedics treated both the driver of a freight train and a tractor driver following a rail crash between March and Whittlesey.

The crash happened at a level crossing at around 9.10am today.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "The drivers of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

"Thankfully no-one has sustained any serious injuries."

Service Update 12:00 - ❗ A reduced timetable is in place. If you are travelling with us, you should plan ahead & travel at less busy times ❗



Disruption updates for #March can be found here 👉🏼 https://t.co/5LDQhQEinq — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 19, 2021

Three of the freight train's wagons derailed; recovery work is under way.

Train travel across Cambridgeshire parts of the rest of East Anglia have been disrupted.

Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Network Rail's head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."

View across the Fens showing in the distance the freight train derailment - Credit: Tia Aliyah Welby

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, ambulance officer and air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The Office of Rail and Road dispatched a team of safety inspectors.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “At approximately 09.10 this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line.

View across the Fens showing the freight train which derailed after colliding with a tractor - Credit: Tia Aliyah Welby

He added: “Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered."







