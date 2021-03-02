News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council seek LGBT+ adopters and foster carers as part of campaign

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:45 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM March 2, 2021
Cambridgeshire County Council is seeking lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender adopters and foster carers. Chief fire officer at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service sporting his rainbow epaulettes to mark LGBT History Month. 

Cambridgeshire County Council is seeking lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender adopters and foster carers this LGBT History Month.  

To mark LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week, between March 1 and 7, the council is promoting the ‘Build Your Family’ campaign.  

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's children and young people committee, said: “We know from many years of experience that LGBT+ people come with open minded enthusiasm about the possibilities of starting a family through adoption or fostering, however often misconceptions prevent them.  

“All of our children have had a tough start in life but we reach out to everyone without prejudice to ask if you would be willing to offer a stable, warm and loving environment for our children and young people to grow and thrive. Fostering does not discriminate!”   

There are around 745 children and young people in Cambridgeshire who need foster carers and the greatest need is for teenagers and brothers and sisters.  

LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering week is organised by New Family Social, a charity that supports LGBT+ Adopters and Foster Carers across the UK.  

If you are interested in fostering and want to find out more: call 0800 052 0078, email fostering@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/fostering. 

If you feel adoption is better suited to you then call 0300 123 1093. 

