Council seek LGBT+ adopters and foster carers as part of campaign
- Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS
Cambridgeshire County Council is seeking lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender adopters and foster carers this LGBT History Month.
To mark LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week, between March 1 and 7, the council is promoting the ‘Build Your Family’ campaign.
Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's children and young people committee, said: “We know from many years of experience that LGBT+ people come with open minded enthusiasm about the possibilities of starting a family through adoption or fostering, however often misconceptions prevent them.
“All of our children have had a tough start in life but we reach out to everyone without prejudice to ask if you would be willing to offer a stable, warm and loving environment for our children and young people to grow and thrive. Fostering does not discriminate!”
There are around 745 children and young people in Cambridgeshire who need foster carers and the greatest need is for teenagers and brothers and sisters.
You may also want to watch:
LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering week is organised by New Family Social, a charity that supports LGBT+ Adopters and Foster Carers across the UK.
If you are interested in fostering and want to find out more: call 0800 052 0078, email fostering@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/fostering.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
- 2 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
- 3 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
- 4 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 5 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
- 6 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
- 7 Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days
- 8 Council leader under fire for 'culture of bullying' in wake of farmgate scandal
- 9 Deputy mayor officially opens first ever community fridge
- 10 Chamber boss who challenged Mayor and questioned Wisbech rail to retire
If you feel adoption is better suited to you then call 0300 123 1093.