Speeding driver from March sentenced following crash in which passenger received life-changing injuries and a girl, 8, was injured

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 June 2019

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the car being driven by the defendant and in which his passenger spent months in hospital with his injuries and now has life changing injuries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A speeding driver from March has been given a suspended sentence following a crash in which his passenger received life changing injuries and spent months in hospital.

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the victim's car in which an eight year-old was travelling and was taken to hospital with a fracture and severe bruising. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the victim's car in which an eight year-old was travelling and was taken to hospital with a fracture and severe bruising. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A little girl in the car he collided with was also injured and taken to hospital following the crash on the A141 at Wimblington.

Valdas Kondratavicius, 48, of Bronze Street, March, pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday to dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 12 months disqualification; with an extended retest should he wish to get his licence back, and 120 hours' unpaid work.

In October, 2017, he crashed his BMW head-on into a second BMW carrying a mother and two children while overtaking on the wrong side of the road.

Kondratavicius was described by witnesses as speeding and performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres as he travelled along with A141 at Wimblington. He had overtaken several vehicles in a row and remained on the wrong side of the road when he hit the other car.

Kondratavicius' vehicle ended up in a ditch while the car carrying the mother and her children, aged eight and six, rolled several times as the result of the impact.

A male passenger in Kondratavicius' car suffered life-changing injuries and spent multiple weeks in hospital. The eight-year-old girl suffered a fracture and serious bruising.

In interview, Kondratavicius admitted being on the wrong side of the road but claimed he intended to overtake two or three vehicles, which were travelling at around 40mph, and the road ahead of him was clear, apart from a lorry in the distance, when he started the manoeuvres.

PC Stephanie Corletto said: "By driving dangerously during one of the busiest times of day on the roads, Kondratavicius showed a total disregard for his own safety and that of other road users.

"A number of people sustained injuries, including children, through no fault of their own. It is totally unacceptable to drive in a manner which risks the lives of other people and we will continue to ensure that these drivers face the consequences of their actions.

"I would like to thank the witnesses in this case that came forward to support a conviction".

Kondratavicius was originally interviewed on suspicion of causing serious injury with dangerous driving and was later charged with the offence. However after a seven-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court from in May, jurors in the case failed to reach a verdict.

