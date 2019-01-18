Advanced search

Sutton mum saves disabled woman’s life who suffered 13 EPILEPTIC FITS while on the train home

18 January, 2019 - 12:33
Archant

A mum from Sutton saved a disabled woman’s life after she suffered 13 epileptic fits on a train coming back from Norwich.

Jade Huggins was on the Norwich to Cambridge train on Thursday, January 10 when it made an emergency stop at Thetford.

A voice came over the tannoy, asking if there were any doctors or medics on board as someone in the middle carriage had fallen ill.

A 29-year-old woman had fallen out of her wheelchair after suffering two epileptic fits and was violently throwing up.

Jade, who has a friend with epilepsy, knew what do after she found the woman’s bracelet which states her condition.

The 35-year-old said: “My friend who has epilepsy taught me exactly what to do in situations like that. I had to let her fit and time how long she was fitting.

“All of that information then goes with the paramedics. I held her in my arms while she was being sick and I made sure that her airways were clear.

“I know it sounds gross, she was being sick on me but I just had to make sure she could breathe, because if not she could have died.”

While Jade was looking after the woman she had another 11 fits in her arms. Her quick assistance allowed conductors to alert the emergency services.

The train was held for more than an hour and a half in Thetford. Jade said she was “shocked” that so many people moaned about the delays.

She added: “If that was me in that situation or members of my family, I would want someone to help. I just couldn’t believe people moaned about being late.

“I just did what I could and what I knew was right. If I hadn’t have done anything I’m not sure if anyone else would have got up.”

While the woman was being taken away my the ambulance service, Jade left her name and number on her train ticket and handed it to her.

A day later the woman messaged Jade, she said that she had fractured a bone in her back and dislocated her shoulder in the incident.

She also told Jade that if she hadn’t had helped on the day, she might not have survived the fits as she would have choked on her sick.

Greater Anglia sent a letter of thanks to Jade’s home address, enclosed was a £20 voucher for her to spend on any train fares until next year.

The signed letter was from Anne Froud, a senior member of the customer contacts team at the railway service.

It read: “The main reason for me getting in touch is to offer my sincere gratitude for the assistance you offered one of out conductors.

“I know that both the conductor and driver were extremely grateful for your help which certainly then assisted the unwell passenger.

“As a token of our thanks, I have attached a rail voucher which is valid for the next twelve months – hopefully a less eventful journey with us.”

Jade said: “I couldn’t believe it when the letter came. I just did what anyone would do as I wasn’t sure if the woman was going to live.”

