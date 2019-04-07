Advanced search

Simon Grainger of Chatteris Tennis Club given top award at ‘highly prestigious’ Lawn Tennis Association in Cambridgeshire

07 April, 2019 - 09:30
Simon Grainger of Chatteris Tennis Club (pictured) has won a “highly prestigious” at the Lawn Tennis Association annual meeting in Cambridgeshire. Picture: SUPPLIED

A tennis club chairman and treasurer from the Fens has been given a top award at the region’s Lawn Tennis Association annual meeting.

Simon Grainger of the Chatteris Tennis Club scooped the Lawn Tennis Associations Lifetime Achievement Award for Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, March 20.

The “highly prestigious” award was given to Mr Grainger at the ceremony which took place at Emmanuel College in Cambridge.

Shona Kent, club secretary, said: “We are all delighted that Simon has received this prestigious award. His dedication and enthusiasm over many years for our club is amazing.

“He inspires all of us with his passion for the game and is a driving force within our committee to ensure that we continue to offer a friendly, inclusive tennis club for our community.”

Simon joined the club as a young boy and he says his love of the game has never wavered. Over the years he has won a number of club singles and doubles titles, as well as the club’s mixed doubles title and now also plays in the Cambs Veterans’ League.

A club spokesman said: “This award was given in recognition of more than just Simon’s tennis talents.

“He is an inspirational chairman and treasurer, passionate to ensure that the club is part of the local community, engaging as many people as possible to play the sport of tennis.

“Ever keen to encourage young players, Simon assists with the junior coaching programmes and various open days held at the club, offering guidance, support and advice to the young players starting out on their tennis journey.”

Last year Simon was instrumental in achieving considerable funding enabling the club to install two additional hard courts which resulted in increased membership.

