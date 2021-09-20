Published: 11:28 AM September 20, 2021

Lilian Taylor celebrated her 103rd birthday at The Hermitage care home in Whittlesey on Sunday. - Credit: The Hermitage

Great great grandmother Lilian Taylor celebrated her 103rd birthday at The Hermitage care home in Whittlesey on Sunday.

Care home manager Judy Wilson said: “Lilian had a lovely birthday and spent time with family and friends visiting during the afternoon.

“Lilian has lived in Whittlesey all her life, and only moved a short distance from the family home she had always lived in to join us at The Hermitage five years ago.”

She added: “I am not sure what her secret is, but she is marvellous for her age.”

Lilian moved into the care home in 2018 at the age of 99 having lived in the same house in Eastgate her entire life.

She had worked until she was 70 as a sales assistant in Woolworths, Hunts Stores grocery shop and Burdetts garden centre.

She married her late husband Benjamin during the Second World War on August 17 1941 at St Mary’s Church and the couple went on to have a son together.