101st birthday celebrations for Lilian who has lived in Whittlesey all her life

PUBLISHED: 13:04 20 September 2019

Lilian Taylor, who is a resident at The Hermitage Care Home in Whittlesey, celebrated her 101st birthday with family, friends and staff. Picture: JUDY WILSON.

A woman who has lived in Whittlesey all her life has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Lilian Taylor, who is a resident at The Hermitage Care Home in Whittlesey, celebrated the milestone occasion with a tea party alongside family, friends and staff.

Lilian who moved into The Hermitage in April 2018 after living for 99 and a half years in the very house she was born in said: "I feel wonderful and cannot believe I have reached 101."

She married at St Mary's church in Whittlesey in August 1941. She has two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren who all visit her regularly at The Hermitage.

She worked also in Whittlesey until she was 70 years old.

Judy Wilson, home manager, said: "Lillian worked at Burdetts garden centre as well and was, I hear a fantastic assistant for Tony Sharpe and Mrs Perkins at their grocery and bakery shop in Market Street Whittlesey."

Mrs Wilson added; "I think Lilian can well and truly say she is a 'Whittlesey' girl!"

