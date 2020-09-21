Great great grandmother says she feels 50 - on her 102nd birthday

Lilian Taylor celebrated her 102nd birthday at The Hermitage Residenital Home in Whittlesey. Pictures: The Hermitage residential home Archant

A great great grandmother from Whittlesey celebrated her 102nd birthday at the weekend - and says she feels no different to being 50.

Lilian Taylor was able to mark the milestone with family and friends with a socially distanced gathering at the The Hermitage care home where she is a resident.

And on Saturday (September 19), she was also showered with beautiful gifts, flowers, balloons and cards to celebrate her triple-figure birthday.

Judy Wilson, the care home’s manager, said: “Lilian said the highlight of her birthday was having so many lovely people join in her celebrations.

“Her family had a ‘safe’ visit to The Hermitage and she also celebrated with staff and the ladies and gentlemen who also live here.”

She added: “We all had a very special day with Lilian. She knows she’s 102 but feels more like 50.”

Lilian has previously celebrated her 100th and 101st birthdays at The Hermitage, in St Mary’s Street.

She moved into the care home in 2018 at the age of 99 having lived in the same house in Eastgate her entire life.

Her father passed away when she was 10 years old and while life was hard growing up, Lilian says she was surrounded with very caring and kind neighbours.

Judy said: “Lilian said during these years she felt very safe living in Whittlesey, you could go out and leave your doors unlocked.

“She feels sorry to hear stories of children who are not safe these days.”

Lilian worked until she was 70 as a sales assistant in Woolworths, Hunts Stores grocery shop and Burdetts garden centre.

She married her late husband Benjamin during the Second World War on August 17 1941 at St Mary’s Church and the couple went on to have a son together.

She now has two grandchildren, six great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Her family says she has always kept busy, has always been very mobile and would cook a roast dinner most days.

Judy added: “She still misses her cat Timmy.

“So she was incredibly pleased to receive birthday cards with pictures of cats as this reminded her of him.

“Lilian was so grateful for such a wonderful birthday and has thanked everyone for making her day so special.”